Ali Velshi Struggles Through Tears Discussing Slain Ukrainian Family

The war in Ukraine is taking an emotional toll on journalists, too.
By NewsHound EllenMarch 13, 2022

Ali Velshi could barely get through the story behind a now-iconic photograph of a soldier trying to render aid to a woman, her two children and a church volunteer who were killed in a mortar strike trying to flee Irpin, in Ukraine.

Velshi’s voice broke as he spoke of the father and husband who had begged his wife's forgiveness the night before for leaving to help his mother in eastern Ukraine. He learned of his family's deaths from photos on Twitter.

His voice was still breaking when Velshi began speaking with Lynsey Addario, the New York Times war photographer who took that and other photos Velshi displayed. He said, “I can’t keep it together talking about your photographs and your experience. I don't know how you do this.”

Addario replied, “Well, I break down pretty much all the time when I'm working and afterwards. It's just natural. We're seeing some pretty horrific things out here and I think it's - you know, we're human and so it's hard to witness what we're witnessing.”

Discussion

