Blue Virginia: Governor Youngkin made the pilgrimage to Liberty University to decry the teaching of “divisive concepts” by “the enemy.”

Eclectablog: May the Lord have mercy on the book banners’ souls, for America’s librarians shall have none.

Upyernoz: Speaking of Supreme Court recusals, Amy Coney Barrett.

Bonddad: The job market remains tight, which will continue to push wages upwards.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Do tax cuts help 'job creators' or 'robber barons'?" (Mark Shields, April 17, 2011)

