Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, OMD performs Enola Gaye, which in our current context is just as powerful as in the '80s, maybe more so. As I said last week, I am not an armchair general, nor do I play one on tv. The horrors of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine are on full display as they leave metro areas and the bodies behind. Through fingers over our eyes, our bloggers take a look.

Stinque says the horrors of was cannot/must not be denied or ignored.

Michael-in-Norfolk reports on the Global Arrest Warrant for Putin for war crimes.

Hackwhackers notes that Russia targeted journalists.

eVille Times hears the same crap from Putin "that we heard from Cheney and Rumsfeld and Rice and Bush."

Bonus Track: Abakcus shows us a physics phenomenon not unrelated to marching. Science is so cool!

