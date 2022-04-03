Trump Ripped To Shreds For Defending Indicted Congressman

What's that saying about birds of a feather?
By HeatherApril 3, 2022

During another one of his lie-filled MAGA ego-fests in Michigan this Saturday, Trump decided it would be a good idea to come to the defense of former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who was indicted for lying to the FBI about receiving contributions from a foreign national via "conduit" contributions, and finally resigned from Congress last week.

TRUMP: You know, in a great state Nebraska, a congressman is being put in jail over a few dollars that he possibly didn’t know anything about. He's going to jail. A few thousand dollars, and yet, this guy gives $417 million to all these states. The money, it's passed around like ugh... like pizza, like pizza at a party, and nothing happens to...

They're putting this congressman... I don’t know him well, but he's a congressman, and it was over a very small amount of money, and they're going to put him in jail over a number of thousands, like $20 thousand, and he said he didn't know about it. Now, who knows. Maybe he did, maybe he doesn't.

Trump was rightfully ripped to shreds on Twitter in response to @Acyn posting the clip.

Discussion

