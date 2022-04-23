Trumpers Furious At Kevin McCarthy: 'He Wet His Pants'

On Friday, Newsmax host Greg Kelly threw Minority leader Kevin McCarthy under the bus, into a ditch, and off a cliff after audio was leaked of him saying he wanted Trump to resign over the January 6 insurrection.

Kelly opened the segment by saying he never trusted Kevin McCarthy, and now his feelings have been confirmed.

Kelly played the audio of a McCarthy phone call in the aftermath of Trump supporters attacking the Capitol. After it played, Kelly had these choice words: "Kevin McCarthy is a swamp snake. He's a career politician and we don't like him."

Kelly did admit that the insurrection was a crisis moment, but he's still lying, claiming the Democrats may have set up the insurrection.

"In a moment of crisis, [McCarthy] wet his pants," Kelly whispered.

Steve Bannon, the Christian nationalist who is begging for an all out civil war between his evangelicals and Democrats, described McCarthy as a player in a Shakespearean drama, like Brutus taking out Julius Caesar.

Steve Bannon this morning played the McCarthy tape and compared him and other Republicans on the call to Brutus and Cassius plotting to take out Julius Caesar. pic.twitter.com/ukvkoigLIW — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2022

No one in the Republican party is allowed to ever disagree with traitor Trump, even after his failed coup against the U.S. government.

These people are all treasonous accomplices to the most heinous crime ever committed in American history — by its own citizens and a sitting US president — against its very own government.