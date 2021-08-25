Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Former Cop Rails Against His Arrest For Capitol Riot

Kevin Tuck, 51, was arrested last month in Windemere, Florida., turned in by other officers.
By Ed Scarce
9 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

“We stormed the Capitol, fought the police,” Kevin Tuck allegedly wrote to his family. “… We took the flag. It’s our flag.”

Tuck doesn't seem to understand the law very well, despite a career in law enforcement. “Patriots are being arrested left and right for trespassing. You’ve got to be kidding me.” Other officers turned him after expressing their concerns. Tuck doesn't seem to have taken it very well either, as he was later cited for resisting arrest, arrested in his own police station.

Source: WFTV

WINDERMERE, Fla. — A former Windermere police officer facing federal charges for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riot is railing against his charges in a new YouTube video, calling for other conservatives to “rise up.”

Kevin Tuck was arrested in July and resigned from the Windermere Police Department the same day.

Tuck has some different ideas about policing, one suspects. And presumably so does his son, also a former cop. Also arrested.

In a stark contrast to his mostly silence while leaving federal court last month, the former chaplain and officer talked about that day in Washington for which he is now facing charges.

“You look at Jan. 6, that was a day that patriots were fed up -- fed up,” he said. “Patriots are being arrested left and right for trespassing. You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Tuck and his son, Nathaniel Tuck, a former Apopka police officer, are both facing similar charges.

"Pastor Kevin" as he calls himself, also the senior pastor at Lighthouse Church in Apopka, railed against the Republican Party and the embrace of the "homosexual lifestyle" [sic] in his 25-minute rant.

A Proud Boy, just flashing the White Power sign. Arrested for breaching the senate chambers and other terrorist acts.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team