Former Cop Rails Against His Arrest For Capitol Riot

“We stormed the Capitol, fought the police,” Kevin Tuck allegedly wrote to his family. “… We took the flag. It’s our flag.”

Tuck doesn't seem to understand the law very well, despite a career in law enforcement. “Patriots are being arrested left and right for trespassing. You’ve got to be kidding me.” Other officers turned him after expressing their concerns. Tuck doesn't seem to have taken it very well either, as he was later cited for resisting arrest, arrested in his own police station.

Source: WFTV

WINDERMERE, Fla. — A former Windermere police officer facing federal charges for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riot is railing against his charges in a new YouTube video, calling for other conservatives to “rise up.” Kevin Tuck was arrested in July and resigned from the Windermere Police Department the same day.

Tuck has some different ideas about policing, one suspects. And presumably so does his son, also a former cop. Also arrested.

In a stark contrast to his mostly silence while leaving federal court last month, the former chaplain and officer talked about that day in Washington for which he is now facing charges. “You look at Jan. 6, that was a day that patriots were fed up -- fed up,” he said. “Patriots are being arrested left and right for trespassing. You’ve got to be kidding me.” Tuck and his son, Nathaniel Tuck, a former Apopka police officer, are both facing similar charges.

"Pastor Kevin" as he calls himself, also the senior pastor at Lighthouse Church in Apopka, railed against the Republican Party and the embrace of the "homosexual lifestyle" [sic] in his 25-minute rant.

A Proud Boy, just flashing the White Power sign. Arrested for breaching the senate chambers and other terrorist acts.

Another ProudBoy and (until yesterday) active duty police officer Kevin Tuck has been arrested along with his idiot son (also a Proud Boy). And yes that's a white power sign he's flashing. #POYB #FAFO https://t.co/tyDKWRtJ7R — Sedition Track (@seditiontrack) July 16, 2021