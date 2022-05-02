Mock, Paper, Scissors: The coup is coming from inside the House…Republicans.

Balkinzation: The subject of court packing has always been on people’s minds even when it wasn’t on their lips.

Rewire News: Texas is aborting medical education for future physicians focused on women’s health.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Right-wing disinformation about right-wing disinformation.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I am not aware of any precedent for a President asking American citizens to report their fellow citizens to the White House for pure speech that is deemed 'fishy' or otherwise inimical to the White House's political interests." (Senator John Cornyn, on the Obama administration asking Americans to email disinformation about health care reform, August 5, 2009)

