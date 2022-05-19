On this date in 1983 Weird Al Yankovic gave a live performance at Wax Museum in Washington, D.C. See above for "Weird" Al Yankovic's - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")

Over at Whatever, John Scalzi looks back at “Straight White Male: The Lowest Difficulty Setting,” Ten Years On.

The Field Negro: There will be more replacement theory killers. And no one will be held accountable.

Brilliant at Breakfast Rebooted notes that for 25 years people thought she was a drama queen about this.

Attention space nerds! Next stop, Uranus? The icy planet that launched a 1,000 jokes that slayed in 4th grade tops priority list for next big NASA mission.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

