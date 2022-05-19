Mike's Blog Round Up

driftglass has been cruising the mean streets of the Liberal blogosphere all night, pounding Red Bull and blasting Nine Inch Nails, in search of awesome posts.
By driftglassMay 19, 2022

On this date in 1983 Weird Al Yankovic gave a live performance at Wax Museum in Washington, D.C. See above for "Weird" Al Yankovic's - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")

Over at Whatever, John Scalzi looks back at “Straight White Male: The Lowest Difficulty Setting,” Ten Years On.

The Field Negro: There will be more replacement theory killers. And no one will be held accountable.

Brilliant at Breakfast Rebooted notes that for 25 years people thought she was a drama queen about this.

Attention space nerds! Next stop, Uranus? The icy planet that launched a 1,000 jokes that slayed in 4th grade tops priority list for next big NASA mission.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

