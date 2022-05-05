Angry Bear: U.S. manufacturing and construction starts this month are off to, well, good starts.

Balloon Juice: Owls, blue jays and cat arms, oh my!

Calculated Risk: Exports rose sharply in March, but imports rose even more.

Eschaton: The SCOTUS opinion in Dobbs will doubtless usher in a rapists’ rights movement as women who miscarry or harm a fetus face ever-crueler punishment.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The health exception is a loophole wide enough to drive a Mack truck through it." (Paul Ryan, on a “health of the mother” exception in a proposed “partial-birth abortion” bill, April 5,2000)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.