Trump Issues Wimpy 'No Comment' On Esper's 'Bomb Mexico' Charge

This is the mentality of a narcissistic autocrat.
By John AmatoMay 9, 2022

Trump's former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told 60 Minutes that Trump asked him to bomb Mexico's cartels and even believed nobody would know the missiles came from America.

During the lengthy interview promoting his new book, "A Sacred Oath," Esper said people in Trump's administration suggested insane things like blockading Cuba, bombing Iran and Venezuela, and attacking Mexico.

Mark Esper: The president pulls me aside on at least a couple of occasions and suggests that maybe we have the U.S. military shoot missiles into Mexico--

Norah O'Donnell: Shoot missiles into Mexico for what?

Mark Esper: He would say to-- to go after the cartels -- Because he was very serious about dealing with drugs in America. I get that, we all understand, but I had to explain to him, "We-- we can't do that. It would violate international law. It would be terrible for our neighbors to the south. It would, you know, impact us in so many ways. Why-- why don't we do this instead?"

Norah O'Donnell: You politely push back on the idea. Did President Trump really say, "No one would know it was us?"

Mark Esper: And then I was having dinner-- after the election in 2020 with a fellow Cabinet member. And-- and he said to me, he goes, "You know, remember that time when President Trump suggested you shoot mess-- m-- missiles into Mexico?" And I said to him, "You-- you heard that?" He goes, "Oh, yeah. I-- I couldn't believe it. And I couldn't believe how-- how well you managed and talked him down from that."

Like a crying baby, Trump responded to CBS News with a "no comment" on whether he wanted to bomb Mexico. That means there are many witnesses who heard what he said.

When asked for comment from CBS, Trump attacked the messenger, in this case Esper, like he does any critic of his actions.

“Mark Esper was weak and totally ineffective, and because of it, I had to run the military,” Trump ranted. I had to run the military myself” because Esper “was a RINO [Republican In Name Only] incapable of leading.”

What does being a supposed RINO have to do with stopping him from bombing our southern neighbor?

Trump told us he only hired the best, right? Except most of his hires have bashed him repeatedly for his immoral and illegal actions.

Digby writes, "I know everyone’s mad at Esper for not saying this during the campaign so people could know before they voted. But everyone knew he was a monster. He said many things that were equally crazy in public throughout his term. There were many books written that revealed his total unfitness for the job. Tens of millions voted for him anyway. And they will again."

If this country elects Trump again, (GOD help us) he will only employ the most loyal batsh*t MAGA wackos to fill all federal agencies, so he has an unfettered hand to destroy, lie and pilfer whatever he chooses.

Can you imagine Charlie Kirk as head of the CIA?

