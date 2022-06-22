Jan 6th Rally Organizer Appears To Have Had It With 'Disconnected' Trump

Amy Kremer, a conservative activist, and organizer of the Save America rally on January 6, appears to be done with former President Donald Trump. There is no telling how involved Kremer, a tea party activist, was with the January 6 riots. But this isn't about any involvement she may have had. Interestingly, she's turning on Trump. Or maybe it is, and she doesn't want to be subpoenaed, so she's distancing herself from the twice-impeached one-term president. Who knows.

Kremer took aim at Donald Trump's recent controversial endorsement of Katie Britt. Britt was the candidate Trump chose after he publicly dumped Mo Brooks, who had the resounding support of Kremer and other notable Republicans. Yesterday, Britt won the Senate primary in Alabama.

AMY KREMER, chair of Women for America First and an organizer of Trump's January 6, 2021 rally: "Donald Trump is disconnected from the base. … It's time for those of us in the movement to get back to basics, back to our first principles. … We were here long before President Trump came along, and we're going to be here long afterward."

Alabama just retired Mo Brooks.

Alabama needs to elect @MoBrooks and send a message to Donald Trump. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) June 21, 2022

But oh boy…it’s bad.



Either way, there is going to need to be a lot of damage control. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) June 21, 2022

The ex-president had originally thrown his "complete and total endorsement" behind incumbent Alabama Senator Mo Brooks. However, the pair went through a very public, very messy breakup after the former guy dramatically rescinded his endorsement for Brooks, after the Republican senator suggested that the GOP needed to "move on" from the 2020 presidential election and Donald Trump's notorious Big Lie.

How long before Trump lashes out at Kremer like he did Mo Brooks?