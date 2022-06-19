Ex-GOP: Ginni Thomas Must Face Consequences For ‘Blatant Corruption’

Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be the final straw that ends her career of exploiting her position as the wife of a Supreme Court justice.
By NewsHound EllenJune 19, 2022

It seems like every day that new revelations about Ginni Thomas’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election are revealed. And every day, it gets harder to believe that she and her “best friend,” Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas never discuss what she’s up to.

Now that the January 6 committee finally wants to talk to Mrs. Thomas and she claims she “looks forward to talking” with them, Caldwell reminded us that Ginni Thomas’ corruption goes deeper than “just” trying to overturn an election:

CALDWELL: I just think it's really important to remember that this is not Ginni Thomas's first rodeo. She has been an Icarus-like figure flying a little too close to the sun a time or two before.

Some of the details that have emerged as early as last spring - for instance, Ginni Thomas controls the email list of Clarence Thomas clerks alumni, right? This is not a woman who just wants to have a civic life of her own who happens to be married to a Supreme Court justice. This is a woman who is actively using her role to benefit financially, to benefit her causes in a way that are completely beyond the pale. And so if Ginni Thomas doesn't face consequences for this particular episode, then I think we almost all need to pack it up and go home. This is such a blatant corruption.

Host Tiffany Cross followed up by reminding us of Thomas' off-the-wall voice mail she left for Anita Hill.

