Fox News Host Busts Devin Nunes For Lying About Jan. 6 Hearings

Fox News host Howard Kurtz corrected Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes on Sunday after he claimed that the conservative network "destroyed" MSNBC by not airing primetime hearings about the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021.

During an interview on Fox News, Nunes argued that the recent hearings were biased because Donald Trump's supporters are not members of the Jan. 6 Committee.

"Does that mean the media shouldn't cover it much?" Kurtz wondered. "Does it mean they should dismiss videotaped deposition from the likes of Bill Barr, Jason Miller, Jared Kushner?"

Nunes insisted that the ratings for the hearings were a disappointment.

"To put this in primetime, the numbers were way down," he opined. "So I don't understand how these big corporations -- I know it was spread across some 20 different networks -- when you compare Fox News which didn't which did not air that live, it just destroyed CNN and MSNBC in the ratings, right?"

Kurtz interrupted to correct Nunes.

"Networks like MSNBC did very well covering this hearing," Kurtz noted. "Obviously, it would appeal to the liberal viewers of that network."

According to TVLine, Fox News lost its traditional first place spot among cable news outlets on Thursday when the network did not air the Jan. 6 hearings.

"Amongst cable news networks, MSNBC led the pack with 4.2 million total viewers, followed by CNN’s 2.6 million viewers," TVLine reported. "Fox News, which didn’t cover the hearing itself, averaged nearly 3 million viewers during the two-hour block."