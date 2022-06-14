Giuliani Deletes Tweets Hammering On Jason Miller And Bill Stepien

First he tweets denials he was drunk, and then he deletes them. Was he drunk?
By John AmatoJune 14, 2022

During Monday's January 6 hearing testimony both Bill Stepien and Jason Miller said Rudy Giuliani was inebriated on November 3, when he tried to talk Trump into declaring victory the night of the 2020 election.

"Was there anyone in that conversation, who in your observation had too much to drink?"

"Mayor Giuliani."

"What was your observation about his potential intoxication during that discussion about what the president should say when he addressed the nation on election night?"

Miller: "The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example."

Rudy's response was as you might expect.

Rudy was drunk on diet Pepsi, who knew? Is it better to be thought to be drunk or to really be drunk?

Looks like Rudy did a Trump and misspelled Bill's last name while claiming massive voter fraud.

Giuliani followed that tweet up with this:

So Trump's 2020 campaign manager and Jason Miller, his communications director, lied under oath about Rudy Giuliani just because he was mean to them?

Come, on. It's always a conspiracy against them.

Well, lookie here.

Rudy deleted his tweets denying he was drunk.
I believe that's a confirmation that he was in, fact inebriated.

Discussion

