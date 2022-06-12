Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Blog-o-Sphere Ain’t Dead, Baby!
By TengrainJune 12, 2022

Above, Madonna performs Express Yourself. The Pulse nightclub slaughter was on this date in 2016, which seems like a strange convergence between Gay Pride Month and gun violence, but that is still our world today.

The Life and Times of Bruce Gerencser introduces us to Jonathan Shelley, who calls for the execution of LGBTQ people.

The Pulse tells us about Holly Springs council member Aaron Wolff, who stands against intolerance.

Meanwhile, Queerty says a small town in Trumpland gives hope that things are changing.

Out Of My Hat has a new perspective, thanks to his kids and a tattoo artist.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Billboard presents the 34 Top Disco Songs of All Time! There's some real bangers in here!

Things are terrible, but don't give up hope. That's what the bigots and haters want and is is a tool in the propagandists bag to defeat us. Chins-up, people, and happy Pride Month. Express yourselves!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue