Trump Compares Himself To Martin Luther King

Speaking to a crowd of evangelicals at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Nashville on Friday, Trump claimed his speech at the outside the US Capitol on January 6 was more massive than Martin Luther King's I had a dream speech.

This is sick on so many levels.

Like the narcissistic fool that he is, Trump is obsessing over crowd sizes as usual. During Sean Spicer's first White House press briefing in 2017, he was forced to lie about the amount of people that went to hear Trump's inauguration speech.

But for a racist xenophobe to compare a speech he gave to try and overthrow a duly elected government using lies, to MLK Jr, who was trying to turn the tide of civil rights for Black Americans, is disturbing.

Trump began whining the the media refused to correctly report how many people attended his Stop the Steal speech as wells as his July 4th speech.

"You never hear about it They never show pictures of it," he said.

"People were there for the right reason," Trump whined, claiming his supporters were their to stick up for US democracy to protest his election loss based on his lies.

But that's a lie. What we've learned from the January 6 Select Committee is that Trump's mission was to whip up the MAGA crowd into a violent frenzy so that they could try and intimidate Congress, the Supreme Court and especially Mike Pence into refusing to count the electoral votes and make him president again.

"They never show it."

And then he veered off into his July 4th speech at the same place that MLK gave his famous "I Had A Dream" speech.

"The structures identical. You have the Washington monument. You have the wall. You have the Lincoln monument -- everything," he said.

"It was massive."

Trump lied as usual and said the media claimed MLK's speech was in front of one million people, but in reality the press said it was more like 250,000.

Trump said when he gave his speech, "everything was identical."

"I gave my speech, so his, they said 1 million people. Now my pictures were exactly the same, but the people were slightly closer together. They were more compact, but exactly the same. But there were more people. They were tighter together, if you look at it," he said.

He yelled, "Donald Trump has 25,000 people. So Dr. Martin Luther King had a million, and that's fine. Donald Trump with more people had 25,000."

Business Insider has a good picture of MLK's speech crowd.

Here's a public domain picture of the 1963 event.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

This man is a creep.