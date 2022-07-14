Matt Gaetz Tries To Link 'Lesbian Rapes' To Gay Adoptions

During this morning's Civil Rights and Post-Roe America hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to link lesbians and gay adoptions to his attack on abortion rights.

Somehow if America allows women to have control of their own bodies it hurts the gays, because then gay couples wouldn't have enough children to adopt.

Even for Gaetz, this was moronic.

Gaetz asked Sarah Warbelow, the Legal Director for the Human Rights Campaign, "What's more likely, a lesbian woman having an unwanted pregnancy as the consequence of a sexual assault or a gay couple adopting?"

The two are not related in any sense. Gaetz singled out lesbians being raped and gay parents adopting. This is pure anti-LGBTQAI propaganda for the MAGA cultists.

In the same line of questioning, Rep. Gaetz debunks his own premise.

Gaetz said, "We have tens of thousands of same-sex couples that are raising families and raising children as a consequence of adoption, tens of thousands."

Rep. Gaetz just certified that there are tens of thousands of children that have already been adopted by gay parents, so obviously, Roe v Wade had no impact on adoptions at all.

He continued, "We know that as a consequence of census data. Is there any data you're able to reference that it would be more likely for a lesbian woman to have an unwanted pregnancy as a consequence of rape than the formation of a family through same-sex couples adopting?"

Gaetz said, "I believe families are defined by love more than blood, and I worry that if the LGBT community, if the advocacy organizations for same-sex couples, somehow reorient to be a pro-abortion enterprise, that could actually result in fewer same-sex couples having access to the family formation that gives them fulfilled lives. are you concerned about that?"

Again, adoptions were not affected by the 49 years of Roe v Wade. He's making an unrealistic point. The LGBT community has functioned exceptionally well with Roe v Wade, except for the homophobia they faced from Republicans for decades.

Sarah Warbelow replied, "I would be concerned about, is forcing women to carry a pregnancy simply to satisfy another couple's desire to have a child. There are many methods to family formation, many same-sex couples use fertility treatments, assisted reproductive technologies, in addition to adoption, in fact, LGBT people are more likely to adopt children who are most in need."

Gaetz's argument, which he undermined himself, seems to be that if the U.S. forces all lesbian women who get pregnant through rape to carry that rape-baby to term, that will fill a glaring need for adoptions by gay couples.

This is mind-boggling and stupid. But then again, it's Matt Gaetz.