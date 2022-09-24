Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Prince performs Let's Go Crazy. The Right has gone crazy, and not in the good Prince way. Our Bloggers find the common thread.

Lawyers, Guns & Money tells us what we suspected: The Republican Party is a Christo-Fascist Party.

And relatedly TYWKIWDBI gives us an example of Republican Christian Nationalism.

NotionsCapital posits that MAGA is really Q-Anon

The Psy of Life explains why the Lincoln Project's ad won't work.

Bonus Track: Open Culture tells us about the biggest mapmaking error of all time: California.

Public Service Announcement: Check your voter registration to make sure you can vote in November. There is no end to the voter suppression eff'ery of the Republicans.

