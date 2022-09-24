Mike’s Blog Round-Up

These Are The Links You’ve Been Seeking
By TengrainSeptember 24, 2022

Above, Prince performs Let's Go Crazy. The Right has gone crazy, and not in the good Prince way. Our Bloggers find the common thread.

Lawyers, Guns & Money tells us what we suspected: The Republican Party is a Christo-Fascist Party.

And relatedly TYWKIWDBI gives us an example of Republican Christian Nationalism.

NotionsCapital posits that MAGA is really Q-Anon

The Psy of Life explains why the Lincoln Project's ad won't work.

Bonus Track: Open Culture tells us about the biggest mapmaking error of all time: California.

Public Service Announcement: Check your voter registration to make sure you can vote in November. There is no end to the voter suppression eff'ery of the Republicans.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue