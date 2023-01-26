Mike's Blog Round-Up

By M. BouffantJanuary 26, 2023

The Country & Western Edition

Kevin McCarthy's budget battle bull, well summarized at Horizons. Bakersfield has a lot for which to answer.

Florida Man's Greatest Hits: Over the last several weeks, Popular Information has exposed an extraordinary assault on academic freedom in Florida.

Meanwhile, in North Dakota, they're mounting an extraordinary assault on S-E-X, because of Jesus or something. North Stars and Cowboy Bars.

Politicalprof finds how, exactly, platforms die.

