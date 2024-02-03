Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Yesterday's weirdness is tomorrow's reason why." -- Hunter S. Thompson.
By driftglassFebruary 3, 2024

On this day in 2008 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performed during the halftime-show of Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. They played 'American Girl', 'I Won't Back Down', 'Free Fallin'' and 'Runnin' Down a Dream'.

Homeless on the High Desert: So Long, Buh-Bye, Fare Thee Well...

The Rectification of Names: Bidenomics Works.

Angry Bear: The VA Privatization and Other Detrimental Policies.

Attention space nerds! NASA's Perseverance rover may already have found signs of life on Mars!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

