The Rectification of Names: Carpe narrativium.

The Editorial Board: They're telling you they don't believe in anything.

Hackwhackers: Wisconsin's new legislative maps end Republican gerrymanders.

Rewire: Junk science will appear before the Supreme Court.

Alas, a Blog: Conservative zombie beliefs.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.