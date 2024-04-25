Mike's Blog Round-Up

Thursday's Turkeys Edition

STRIKE!!! Sounds like an excellent idea. Hamilton Nolan "real talks" it.

An American writes a letter about, among other things, working people.

Speculation: Hackwhackers wonders what the alliterative "Peter" Pecker & Hope Hicks have on Lumpy.

Insult someone w/ dirty words & this reporter is there. North Stars and Cowboy Bars & everyone is entitled to my own opinion come through.

M. Bouffant did this, for no apparent reason. Submissions for this feature may be sent to mbru@crooksandliars.com. Use the contact link for your pathetic advertising scams, you effing losers!!

