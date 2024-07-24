'Keep The Faith': President Biden Speaks To The Nation

Watch with us as President Joe Biden speaks to the nation from the Oval Office about his decision to bow out of the presidential race.

Here are excerpts from his speech:

The defense of democracy is more important than any title. I draw strength, and find joy, in working FOR the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.’”

….

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.”

…

“Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as President. That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights – from the right to vote – to the right to choose.”

…

“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands.”

I will post the transcript here after he's finished. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

UPDATE: President Joe Biden has passed the torch and done it in a way that goes down in history. We all are lucky we had him as President, and I appreciate his humility in "passing the torch" to the new generation of leaders. And yes, I'm verklepmt.