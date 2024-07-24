'Keep The Faith': President Biden Speaks To The Nation

President Biden is expected to remark on his decision not to run for a second term and turn the campaign over to Kamala Harris.
By Karoli KunsJuly 24, 2024

Watch with us as President Joe Biden speaks to the nation from the Oval Office about his decision to bow out of the presidential race.

Here are excerpts from his speech:

The defense of democracy is more important than any title. I draw strength, and find joy, in working FOR the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.’”

….

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.”

“Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as President. That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights – from the right to vote – to the right to choose.”

“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands.”

I will post the transcript here after he's finished. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

UPDATE: President Joe Biden has passed the torch and done it in a way that goes down in history. We all are lucky we had him as President, and I appreciate his humility in "passing the torch" to the new generation of leaders. And yes, I'm verklepmt.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon