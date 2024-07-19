Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Selling the stakes and not the sizzle
By TengrainJuly 19, 2024

Above, Consolidated performs, Friendly Fascism. The old advertising adage of selling the sizzle and not the steaks comes to mind as the RNC winds down. Today, we are selling the stakes: Project 2025.

Public Notice declares that Project 2025 is the GOP platform.

Hullabaloo: "We're 1933."

America, America reminds us that November 5 is still 100+ days away.

Bookmark the Project 2025 Toolkit from Red Wine and Blue. They also have an explainer that is very good.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist rounds up more cartoons, this time about last Saturday's attack on TFG.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

