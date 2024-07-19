Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Consolidated performs, Friendly Fascism. The old advertising adage of selling the sizzle and not the steaks comes to mind as the RNC winds down. Today, we are selling the stakes: Project 2025.

Public Notice declares that Project 2025 is the GOP platform.

Hullabaloo: "We're 1933."

America, America reminds us that November 5 is still 100+ days away.

Bookmark the Project 2025 Toolkit from Red Wine and Blue. They also have an explainer that is very good.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist rounds up more cartoons, this time about last Saturday's attack on TFG.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).