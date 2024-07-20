Mike’s Blog Round-Up

July 20, 2024

Above, Peter Schilling performs, Major Tom (Coming Home). On this date in 1969 Americans landed on the moon. We once did amazing things, and we can do them again if we can keep America away from the dark forces of the fascist Republican party.

Finding Gravity sees the media is horny for fascism.

Ian Welsh writes, Scratch a CEO, Find A Fascist. Case in point, CNN's owner David Zaslav.

Why it was only a week ago that eVille Times said that we would take a crippled up FDR over assholes like Mussolini and Stalin and Putin and Trump every time.

Scottie's Playtime notices some hypocrisy. Shocking, I know.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the week as only he can.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

