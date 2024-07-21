Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Listen-Up!
By TengrainJuly 21, 2024

Above, Donna Summer performs, On The Radio. We are going to go off the beaten path to conclude the week. I am asked often enough about the podcasts I make time to listen to, and the political podcasts I enjoy the most are:

The Professional Left Podcast

The Momocrats Podcast

The Bradcast Podcast

Hal Sparks Radio Podcast Megaworldwide

Bonus Track: Legal AF

Subscribe to them wherever you get your pods. Everyone of them is a winner. If you have some others, let us know about them in the comments below.

That you for letting me be a part of your week, and I hope to return soon, Dawg willing and the creek don't rise!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

