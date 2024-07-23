Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"No matter how much cats fight, there always seem to be plenty of kittens." -- Abraham Lincoln
On this day in 1984, The Cars released “Drive” which proved to be the Boston band’s most commercially successful track; peaking at #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and reaching #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Strangely Blogged: It's Up to Us.

The Mahablog: What Is Trump Hiding About His Health?

Pharyngula: Nosedive right into the sewer.

Attention space nerds! NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers a Surprise in a Martian Rock!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

