BRUTAL: Lindsey Graham STABS TRUMP IN THE BACK Again!

One of America's favorite weather veins is on the move again! Lindsey Graham, who famously, ferociously rejected Trump during the primaries in 2015/2016, then went golfing with Trump and tada(!), he wouldn't just roll out the red carpet for Trump, he'd lie down on the ground and serve as the red carpet.

Then there was Jan 6th, and Lindsey was mad again, done with Trump I tell ya! But then he was ready to support the felon/rapist/Jan 6th coup-ploter/traitor/financial-fraudster/spray-painted, balloon animal once again.

And now Lindsey thinks Trump is screwing it up yet again. Watch the video as he shivs Donny, again proving there's nothing as consistent as Lindsey Graham's inconsistency and self-important idiocy. But it sure is fun watching Linds pick on Donny as we wait for Donny to hopefully respond withe full force of his dumb f*kery.

