Kamala Harris Levels Donald Trump In Thirty Seconds

During a Harris Walz rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, VP Harris made the case against Trump in 30 seconds.

"Let us be very clear: someone who suggests we should terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States," Harris said as the crowd roared. "Never again!"

The Harris Walz campaign rallies have been immense and intense, with tens of thousands of people trying to get in and hanging on to every word the Democratic presidential nominee and vice president nominee speak.

Von Shitzinpants is losing his shit over the crowd sizes and the media finally giving a Democratic nominee some rally air time.

In response, delusional Donald is taking some downtime from campaign rallies and is staying off the trail until after the end of the Democratic Convention, August 22nd.

It's no wonder after his catastrophic disaster of a press conference, where he lied at least 162 times, methinks his team are looking for some of his marbles that fell out of his brain.