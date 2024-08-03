Media, Don't Reward The Racist For Being Racist

Donald Trump’s statements about Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity, along with everything else he had to say during his Wednesday appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists, were both disgusting and horrifying. They should also be disqualifying for any candidate running for elected office.

Maybe Trump planned to use this event as a platform to deliver such disgraceful remarks. Maybe his campaign managers thought that making an appearance before Black journalists would excite his base by showing Trump’s willingness to go “into the lion's den." Maybe they put no thought into it beyond understanding that Harris couldn’t attend because of a scheduling conflict and this was a chance to show her up. It doesn’t really matter.

What matters is that the national media should not use this as an excuse to fall back into the easy pattern of following Trump around and waiting for him to spew ugly, divisive horseshit.

Don’t reward the racist for being a racist.

Trump clearly saw that Harris’ nascent presidential campaign was in the spotlight and he was in the media wilderness. It was always obvious that he would attempt to recapture the media spotlight and restore himself to the center of the national conversation by doing something so awful that it could not be ignored. That’s been his M.O. since he first appeared on the national stage, calling Mexicans criminals and “rapists.”

This pattern is toxic not just for the nation as a whole, but for the media. And it’s time to break it.

Don't use this moment to put a microphone in front of Republicans so they can explain or excuse Trump.

Don’t don't ask Trump supporters in line at his next rally to riff on Trump’s supposed bravery.

Don’t visit a cafe in some rural red county so patrons can show their astonishment over the idea that some people have more than one heritage.

And don't devote your editorial page to right-wing pundits who have spent the past eight years making up excuses for Trump's latest lie or insult.

If the members of the media feel they must provide follow-up coverage and reactions to what Trump said, the answer is easy: Ask Black people. Ask other people of color what they think. Make it a point to ask women of color. Let’s hear what they think about what Trump said.

Then the press should get back to covering Harris and an upbeat campaign that has rightfully captured America’s hopes and imagination.

Published with permission of Daily Kos