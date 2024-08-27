Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The blues tells a story. Every line of the blues has a meaning." -- John Lee Hooker
August 27, 2024

Today we celebrate the (belated) birthday of Mr. John Lee Hooker, born near Clarksdale, Mississippi on August 22, 1917 to a sharecropping family.

First Draft: Bobby Junior: Ich Bin Ein Trumper.

Lawyers, Guns, Money: Checking in on Trump’s de facto VP nominee.

driftglass: Democrats Are the Kwisatz Haderach.

Attention space nerds! Join scientists as they explore Titan with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and develop the forthcoming Dragonfly mission, which will send an octocopter to fly around and look at stuff on Titan.

