Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"A song is anything that can walk by itself." -- Bob Dylan
August 28, 2024

On this day in 1964, The Beatles met Bob Dylan for the first time at The Delmonico Hotel, following their show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. History tells us this was the first time the Fab Four smoked a little weed. Bob Dylan, “Rainy Day Women 12 & 35".

Progress Pond: Michelle Obama is the Conscience of America.

Show Me Progress: “Oh, the usual. I bowl. Drive around. The occasional acid flashback.”

Mock Paper Scissors: Scissorheads Rule.

Attention space nerds! They'll have to wait for the next bus. Starliner to return from ISS without astronauts on board.

