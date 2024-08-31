Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Stories have to be told or they die, and when they die, we can't remember who we are or why we're here.” -- Sue Monk Kidd
By driftglassAugust 31, 2024

On this day in 1985, Brothers In Arms by Dire Straits started a nine-week run at No.1 on the US album charts. The album also topped the charts in 25 other countries and went on to sell over 20 million worldwide.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Trouble In Paradise.

Show Me Progress: Thumb up, as inappropriate.

Can it happen here?: The Baby Boom endures?

Attention space nerds! NASA, Boeing Teams “Go” for Starliner Uncrewed Return.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

