Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1985, Brothers In Arms by Dire Straits started a nine-week run at No.1 on the US album charts. The album also topped the charts in 25 other countries and went on to sell over 20 million worldwide.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Trouble In Paradise.

Show Me Progress: Thumb up, as inappropriate.

Can it happen here?: The Baby Boom endures?

Attention space nerds! NASA, Boeing Teams “Go” for Starliner Uncrewed Return.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com