Shawn Fain: Trump Is A Scab

The president of the UAW didn't mince words -- or t-shirts.
By John AmatoAugust 20, 2024

The president of the United Auto Workers spoke at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, coming adequately dressed to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

FAIN: Donald Trump is all talk, and Kamala Harris walks the walk.

In the words of the great American poet, Nelly, it's getting hot in here.

It's hot in here.

(Takes off jacket and reveals Trump Is A Scab t-shirt, sending the crowd into a frenzy)

It's hot in here because you're fired up and you're fed up, and the American working class is fired up and fed up.

The American working class is in a fight for our lives.

When Trump sees this he's going to Von Shitzinpants himself.

What an awesome display of support and showmanship.

Discussion

