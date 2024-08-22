SNL's Kenan Thompson Slams Project 2025 At DNC

SNL's Kenan Thompson was the latest speaker to bring out a giant Project 2025 book as a prop to warn the voters about their dangerous plans for a second Trump term during this year's DNC.
By HeatherAugust 22, 2024

SNL's Kenan Thompson was the latest speaker to bring out a giant Project 2025 book as a prop to warn the voters about their dangerous plans for a second Trump term during this year's DNC.

Thompson started things off mocking the large book he had dragged onto the stage with him, asking “You ever see a document that could kill a small animal and end Democracy at the same time?”

After some sound issues with the first guest, went onto talk to a gay woman who has been married for 8 years, and Project 2025's plans for her, a woman who is on insulin and their plans to raise the price of her prescriptions, an OBGYN and their plans to criminalize abortion and toss health care providers in jail, and finally a woman who works for the Department of Education, and their plans to fire everyone who is not a MAGA loyalist, and to completely eliminate the Department of Education.

Thompson wrapped things up telling the audience that they could read more at Harris's campaign site here, and finished with this:

THOMPSON: And most importantly, you can stop from ever happening by electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.

Amen to that. Good on them for continuing to remind voters how dangerous and out of touch Trump's agenda is, no matter how desperately he keeps trying to distance himself from it.

