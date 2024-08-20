Michigan State Senator Warns DNC About Project 2025

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow brought out a huge hard bound copy of The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 during the Democratic National Convention and warned everyone about the dangers we face if Trump and his enablers are allowed back into the White House again.

But on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the speakers hung it around Trump's neck.

"This is Project 2025," Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Michigan, said, slamming a large book on the podium. "Now, over the next four nights, you are going to hear a lot about what is in this 900-page document. Why? Because this is the Republican blueprint for a second Trump term.

"That's right, they went ahead and wrote down all the extreme things that Donald Trump wants to do in the next four years," McMorrow said, "and then they just tweeted it out, putting it out on the internet for everybody to read. So we read it. And whatever you think it might be, it is so much worse."

McMorrow went on to read passages from the project and described how a future President Trump could use the plan to "fire civil servants like intelligence officers, engineers and even federal prosecutors if he decides that they don't serve his personal agenda" and "weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents."

"That's how it works in dictatorships, and that's exactly what Donald Trump and his MAGA minions have in mind," McMorrow said. "An expansion of presidential powers like no president has ever had or should ever have."

She also pointed out that the legality of such a sweeping change may not matter. "Remember, thanks to Donald Trump's hand-picked Supreme Court, he's now completely immune from prosecution, even if he breaks the law. But that's not who we are, because we believe in a government of the people, by the people and for the people, not the government of Donald Trump, by Donald Trump and for Donald Trump."