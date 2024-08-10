Trump Isn't Just Weird, HE'S F---ING WEIRD!

Donald Trump's an extraordinarily WEIRD creep. Not "hey, that guy's a bit strange" kinda weird.

But he told us to ingest bleach, is obsessed with water pressure and how it affects the toilet flushing, can't for the love of God STFU about his (actually pathetic) crowd sizes, lies like he breathes, looked into directly at an eclipse right after scientists told us we could go blind by looking directly at an eclipse, is grossly, creepily attracted to his own daughter -- and this is just off the top of my head. I could go on for hours.

The media, like the legacy corporate crap-cakes known as The NY Times and Washington Post (unsubscribe, please, now) hide this fact, which is why many swing voters who don't pay close attention to elections have never understood how bizarrely freakish Trump is. Who gets up on a stage and sexually harasses an American Flag? Donald Trump, that's who.

Cliff Schecter put together something of a greatest hits after the insane press conference yesterday where Trump was...Trump. There are unsettling moments, ones you'll LOL at that you probably forgot and much more.