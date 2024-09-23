Kamala Harris Has Historic Rise In Favorabilty

If you want to know why Kamala Harris is leading in the presidential race it's because Americans like her. They really, really like her.

Source: Fortune

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in two national polls of registered voters released Sunday, underscoring her momentum as the US presidential candidates grapple for a boost with early voting underway in several states.

Harris’ overall favorability has gained 16 percentage points in NBC’s polling compared to before she entered the presidential race in July. Just 32% of registered voters said they viewed the vice president in a positive light at the time, compared with 48% in the latest survey.

The network said it’s the largest increase any candidate has had in its polling since then President George W. Bush’s approval rating rose in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US.