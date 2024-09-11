Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1977, David Bowie recorded a guest appearance on Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas TV show, duetting with Crosby for a medley of “Peace On Earth” and “Little Drummer Boy.”

Mock Paper Scissors: Here’s Some Stupid To Start Your Day.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: And the David Broder award for outstanding achievement in the field of false equivalence goes to…

The Rude Pundit: Note to Corporate Media: You Don't Have to Act Like Trump and Vance Are Serious People.

Attention space nerds! NASA JPL Scientists, Engineers Collaborate With Artists for Exhibition.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com