Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Everything is political, even the weather
By TengrainSeptember 30, 2024

Above, Creedence Clearwater Revival performs, Have You Ever Seen The Rain. I keep wondering if the people in the path of the terrible hurricane Helene believe that climate change is a hoax? Yeah, even the weather is political and we need to talk about it NOW.

Lawyers, Guns & Money reminds us that Project 2025 plans to sell NOAA off to the highest bidder to privatize, you know, weather reporting, like Hurricane Halene.

The Rectification of Names gives us the State of the Race.

News from ME says TFG stinks (of desperation).

Shower Cap's Blog summarizes the week that was.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania recaps the beginning of the 50th season of Saturday Night Live.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

