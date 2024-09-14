Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainSeptember 14, 2024

Above, The Upkeeps covers, Saturday Night. We made it to the weekend, fellow Crooks and Liars, but let's first note that THAT MAN did not get tricked by a racist internet conspiracy theory: he catapulted it —deliberately and knowingly— into our public discourse.

First Draft: The Environment Of Bullshit That Creates Dangerous Nonsense

The Dean's Report: Trump’s lies about Haitians immigrants are both bigoted and dangerous—exactly as he planned.

The Fucking News: Republicans Are Eating Trump's Pet

Letters From An American: Trump backed out of another debate.

Bonus Track: Neatorama presents the 2024 Ignoble Prize Winners!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

