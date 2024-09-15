Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Etta James performs, A Sunday Kind of Love.

Lawyers, Guns & Money asks us to remember the REAL victims of the Haitians conspiracy theory: the wingnuts who started it!

Parker Malloy expands on her theory of sanewashing.

No More Mister Nice Blog wants to understand why the 2024 Goat Rodeo is so close.

Annie Asks You asks us to look at Vice President Kamala Harris' face.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania shows us that the problems with the Brits is that they don't speak English.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

