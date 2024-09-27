Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“What a wise man can do, that can’t be done by someone who’s merely clever, is make a right judgement in an unprecedented situation.​” ― John Brunner, The Shockwave Rider
By driftglassSeptember 27, 2024

On this day in 1912 W. C. Handy published "Memphis Blues", considered the 1st blues song.

The Mahablog: Today’s Multi-media Extravaganza

emptywheel: The Habitual Lies on Which Trump Has Built His Attack on Rule of Law.

The Bob Cesca Show: The Bob Cesca Interview (Free Edition) 9/25/24 -- Mary Trump Returns.

Attention space nerds! Where did Mars' atmosphere go? Scientists say it may be 'hiding in plain sight'.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

