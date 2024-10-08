60 Minutes Host Wants Harris To Explain Why Trump Supporters Are Racists

Sorry Bill Whitaker, but it's not Kamala Harris' job to explain why millions of people are drawn to the racist, sexist, Nazi-loving, rapist Birther King. Do better.
By HeatherOctober 8, 2024

Here's one of the more infuriating and ridiculous portions of VP Kamala Harris' interview with 60 Minutes, which aired this Monday, and she was polite with her response, but the look on her face says it all when it comes to what she thought of the question.

WHITAKER: You have accused Donald Trump of using racist tropes when it comes to Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, when it comes to birtherism, when it comes to Charlottesville. In fact, you have called him a racist and divisive. Yet Donald Trump has the support of millions and millions of Americans. How do you explain that?

HARRIS: I am glad you're pointing these comments out that he has made, that have resulted in a response by most reasonable people to say, "It's just wrong. It's just wrong."

WHITAKER: With so many people supporting Donald Trump, a man you have called a racist. How do you bridge that seemingly unbridgeable gap?

HARRIS: I believe that the people of America want a leader who's not tryin' to divide us and demean. I believe that the American people recognize that the true measure of the strength of a leader is not based on who you beat down, it's based on who you lift up.

Shorter Bill Whitaker... How will you ever get Trump's cult to vote for you when you've called him a racist?

She won't. The people still supporting Trump are lost and completely immersed in a sea of right wing propaganda. That's not who she's reaching out to with the interviews she's doing this week.

There was similar reaction on Xitter:

Discussion

