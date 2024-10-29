Gutfeld Defends Trump Rally Racist 'Jokes': They're 'Educational'!

On Fox News's 'The Five,' co-host Greg Gutfeld was on clean-up duty for the disgraced former President after Trump's appalling rally at Madison Square Garden. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," which it is not. It was an angry rally with f-bombs flying, which many have likened to a Nazi gathering. That didn't sit well with Gutfeld. Puerto Ricans aren't happy with the "joke," either.

Media Matters reports that Gutfeld blew off the racist "joke" and blamed "the libs" for the disgusting remark that will not help Trump with the Latino vote.

"To me, the irony of a joke like that is that the libs don't know about news until it first starts as a joke," Gutfeld said. "They had no idea about illegal immigration. They didn't care about illegal -- until you make a joke about it."

Fact check: Puerto Ricans are not "illegal" immigrants. They are Americans.

"Men participating in women's sports -- you start making fun of it, then they call you transphobic, then they find out that it's real," he continued. "Inmates getting sex changes, right? You're paying for it,"

"That's a joke," he added. "Then you find out, oh, it's real. I mean, now people know about Puerto Rico having a huge trash crisis. You know who knew that first? AOC's grandmother. Nobody cared. Not even her."

The island is a paradise, not "garbage," you insufferable twit. From my observation, many people there are pretty conservative, but they're very proud people. Trump, once again, opened the door to humiliating Latinos, and there are no takey backsies.

Oddly, Hinchcliff was going to call Harris a "cunt," but that didn't pass with the vetting process, however, trashing Puerto Ricans didn't bother team Trump. As for trans individuals, they, too, are Americans.