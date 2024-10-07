GOP Fox Panelist Mocked For Absurdity

Democratic strategist Brad Howard couldn't help but laugh Sunday when Donald Trump supporter Neil Chatterjee claimed Vice President Kamala Harris was doing a "puff piece" by participating in an interview on 60 Minutes.

During a Sunday report, Fox News noted that Harris planned a weeklong "media blitz" by appearing on 60 Minutes, The View, the Howard Stern Show, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I think the vice president going on everything from The View to Howard Stern to Univision is impressive," Howard told Fox News. "It's very different than the Trump campaign, which seems to be running, doubling down on their base strategy."

Chatterjee, however, slammed Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz for waiting until Sunday to do an interview with Fox News.

"And I am sorry. Media blitz for V.P. Harris," he scoffed. "I love Howard Stern. Howard Stern is an openly partisan Democrat. He is not gonna ask tough questions. The View, forget about it. These aren't real interviews. These aren't serious interviews."

"60 minutes is a serious interview," Howard interrupted.

"60 minutes, I'm sorry, it's gonna be a puff piece," Chatterjee replied.