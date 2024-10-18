'I Love Complaining!' Trump Whines On Fox Over Ads For Harris Running On Fox

Last night, Donald J. Trump attended the Al Smith dinner as the former President casually chatted with the political elite, who knew he was a threat to democracy. He also complained about how badly he was treated during his presidency at the ritzy Catholic event. Poor Donald:(

Trump kicked off his morning by complaining on Fox & Friends about how unfair it is that negative ads are aired on Fox News.

"When I leave, I'll have 12 people from Kamala on and, you know, pretty much unopposed," he insisted. "For 19 days, I don't think we should do that anymore."

"I think you shouldn't play negative ads," Trump continued. "It's very tough. You do a show, and I complain all the time about it."

"I love complaining," he said. "I love complaining. I like to have everything perfect. But when I leave here, I'll have 200 people from..."

"Because they buy time on Fox," Brian Kilmeade said.

"Right," Donald added. "You know, by the time you do it, you say, what are you doing?"

A narcissist can't handle even the slightest bit of criticism, so Harris's powerful ads must be making him hurtle bottles of ketchup on his Mar-a-Lago corridors before going to his room in a fit and eventually curling up in the corner on the floor, sucking his thumb on his tiny hand.

UPDATE: The Harris-Walz campaign issued a retort: