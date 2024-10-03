Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Atomic Dollz covers Missing Person's Words. Yup, we round-up reactions to the VP Debate, and really, what are words for when the media doesn't listen at all?

The Psy of Life presents Understanding Who Won The Debate And Why.

The Play Typer Guy tells us that Vance was performing a less pleasant Patrick Bateman impression.

The Fucking News says Vance won the debate, but it doesn't matter.

404Media notes that Hurricane Helene knocked off-line "the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), a massive archive of data with its headquarters based in Asheville, North Carolina." Climate Change has a sense of irony.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist wraps up the debate from political cartoonists.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).