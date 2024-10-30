Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By Tengrain
October 30, 2024

Above, Joe Jackson performs, You Can't Get What You Want (Till You Know What Your Want). What do we want, fellow Crooks and Liars?

Good Authority shows us how simple changes in how to weight a single poll can move the Harris-Trump margin 8 points.

Infidel753 anticipates a Blue Wave.

Status Kuo says that the masks are off and just in time.

Mother Jones wants us to know that billionaire-owned news is not our only option and offers a handy tool to find indy news sources in your own communities.

Bonus Track: Colossal alerts us that the Wild Things are at the Denver Art Museum!

Special note: Happy Birthday to D R I F T G L A S S

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

