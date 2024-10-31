Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Ghoulies, and Ghosties, and Long-legged Beasties, and Things That Go Bump In The Night.
By TengrainOctober 31, 2024

Above, Ministry performs an acoustic version of, (Every Day Is) Halloween. Happy Halloween, kids, we've got some tricks and treats for you!

Digby sez that the GOP is not interested in winning over voters.

The Editorial Board proclaims that Hair Füror is bad at politics and knows he's losing.

No More Mister Nice Blog reminds us that a war at home is still a war.

The Gen Z Perspective says Harris Soars, and TFG's Campaign Reaches the Ultimate Breaking Point.

Bonus Track: The March Family adapts Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon